A fire early Sunday caused about $65,000 in damage to a southwest Omaha bar and strip mall.

Firefighters responded to Rhythmz Lounge at 10841 Q St. about 8:45 a.m. following multiple calls to Douglas County 911, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. Crews encountered a large amount of black smoke coming from the one-story strip mall.

Inside the bar, firefighters found poor visibility due to the large amounts of smoke. An automatic sprinkler system helped firefighters get the situation under control in just over 20 minutes, the spokesman said.

The strip mall, valued at $1.8 million, sustained about $65,000 in damage to the structure and contents, the spokesman said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

