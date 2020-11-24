Fire destroys $300,000 apartment clubhouse in Elkhorn area

A northwest Omaha apartment clubhouse/leasing office valued at $300,000 was considered a total loss after a fire Tuesday, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

The Elkhorn-area apartment complex at 5575 S. 206th Court is Vantage at Coventry, based on online listings.

According to the Fire Department, the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction and started in the attic.

The fire was reported at 11:23 a.m. and took about an hour and a half to bring under control.

No injuries were reported. Those who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to get out safely, according to the department.

