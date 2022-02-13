 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire destroys home in southwest Omaha
  Updated
Fire destroyed a home in southwest Omaha, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

The home and contents, valued at more than $400,000, were considered a total loss.

No one was hurt, and the occupants were able to get out.

The cause is under investigation.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

