Fire destroys home near 13th and Z Streets in South Omaha
A fire caused major damage to a single-story house Saturday in South Omaha and left the home uninhabitable. 

The fire at 1326 Z St. was reported about 8 p.m. and took about 30 minutes to extinguish, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. The occupant and two dogs were able to escape uninjured, he said. 

Investigators estimated that the ranch-style house, valued at $71,100, had about $55,000 in damage. They also estimated damage to contents in the home at $25,000. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

