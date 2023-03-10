The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a house fire north of downtown Omaha Thursday night.

At around 10:47 p.m., OFD crews responded to a fire at 1532 N. 17th St. Upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames on the main floor of the 1 ½-story abandoned house. The fire extended to the roof and attic.

It took crews more than two hours to extinguish the blaze.

The house had sustained previous fire damage and the utility connections had already been disconnected. The building is considered a total loss with damages estimated at $45,000.

Anyone with information can contact the Arson Hotline at 402-444-FIRE (3173) or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

