Fire in building on South 13th in Omaha causes $125,000 in damage
A fire early Wednesday at a mixed-occupancy building south of downtown Omaha caused extensive damage, an Omaha Fire Department official said. 

The fire at 1904 S. 13th St. was reported about 4:45 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. The building has a business on the ground floor and apartments upstairs. 

Residents were awakened to find smoke and flames coming from rear deck, Fitzpatrick said. The fire was declared under control at 5:07 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The building, valued at $321,800, sustained an estimated $125,000 in damage, Fitzpatrick said. Damage to the building's contents was estimated at $35,000. 

The building's residents were forced to find alternative housing until repairs can be made. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

