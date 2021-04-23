 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire in former funeral home building near 24th and I causes $50,000 in damage
0 comments

Fire in former funeral home building near 24th and I causes $50,000 in damage

A building near 24th and I Streets that once housed a funeral home sustained an estimated $50,000 in damage Thursday in a fire.

Just after 3 p.m., Omaha firefighters were sent to 4425 S. 24th St. after a fire alarm went off in the vacant, wood-framed building. As they pulled up, crews saw a large amount of smoke coming from the building. It took firefighters about 50 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Witnesses told fire crews that the building is a known hangout for kids and homeless people and has been the site of a previous fire.

The building is valued at $273,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. People with information about the fire are asked to call the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. A reward may be available for people who provide information that leads to an arrest.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spectators watch third crewed SpaceX launch

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert