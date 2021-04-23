Fire in former funeral home building near 24th and I causes $50,000 in damage

A building near 24th and I Streets that once housed a funeral home sustained an estimated $50,000 in damage Thursday in a fire.

Just after 3 p.m., Omaha firefighters were sent to 4425 S. 24th St. after a fire alarm went off in the vacant, wood-framed building. As they pulled up, crews saw a large amount of smoke coming from the building. It took firefighters about 50 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Witnesses told fire crews that the building is a known hangout for kids and homeless people and has been the site of a previous fire.

The building is valued at $273,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. People with information about the fire are asked to call the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. A reward may be available for people who provide information that leads to an arrest.

