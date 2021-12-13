 Skip to main content
Fire in northwest Omaha destroys mobile home, kills several pets
Two people were displaced and several pets died Sunday night in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in northwest Omaha. 

The fire in Maplewood Estates near 130th Street and West Maple Road was called in about 7:45 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. Firefighters said they could see black smoke and flames as they approached. 

Two occupants of the mobile home were outside, but a cat and several other pets died in the fire, the spokesman said. The Nebraska Humane Society arrived to assist in the recovery of the dead pets. 

The mobile home, valued at $3,800, was a total loss. The occupants also lost an estimated $1,900 in contents of the home, the spokesman said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

