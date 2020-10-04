 Skip to main content
Fire in west Omaha house blamed on electrical problem in home office
A house fire west of Zorinsky Lake was caused by an electrical problem in a home office, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

The fire at 3853 S. 181st. St. was reported about 6:30 a.m. Sunday and was quickly extinguished, according to fire officials. The fire occurred in the basement, and firefighters could see smoke coming from the garage as they arrived.

The department estimated that there was about $90,500 in damage to the home and its contents, which were valued at a total of $307,000.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire and were able to get out by themselves without injury, according to fire officials.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

