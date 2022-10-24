Fire severely damages house near Omaha Northwest High School

Three people were forced to seek alternate housing early Monday after a fire caused severe damage to their home near Omaha's Northwest High School.

Firefighters found "large amounts of smoke and flames" upon arrival about 1:30 a.m. at 7943 Vernon Ave., according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. Two adults and a child safely evacuated from the home before firefighters arrived.

A gas main to the home became involved in the fire and was shutdown by MUD workers, the spokesman said. The fire also caused damage to a neighboring home at 7947 Vernon Ave.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 to the three-bedroom home that is valued at $163,400, the spokesman said. There was an approximately $20,000 to the home's contents.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the residents find temporary housing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.