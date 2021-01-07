Firefighter, teacher and wish-granter: Omaha man who cared for others died of COVID

Denver Schmadeke was an Omaha firefighter, teacher, mentor and wish-granter. He dedicated more than three decades to higher education in fire service, and spent a lifetime caring for others.
Denver died Dec. 26 of COVID-19. He was 71 years old.
The father of two would have celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife and high school sweetheart, Jo Ann Schmadeke, this month.
“I couldn't hold that hand that I'd held since I was 17 — that was the worst part,” Jo Ann said of Denver's death. “We always did everything together and enjoyed being with each other."
In 2002, Denver retired from the Omaha Fire Department as an assistant chief after serving 31 years.
He retired from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2012, after saving the fire service program on three different occasions by advocating its importance to the Board of Regents.
Former Omaha Fire Chief Bernie Kanger knew Denver as a teacher, fellow UNO instructor and mentor.
"He touched thousands of people's lives over the course of his very long career with Omaha Fire, but my remembrance of Chief Schmadeke is that he was really the pioneer of higher education for the fire service in this community," Kanger said. "I would say that there's not one fire department in this region that hasn't been touched by him or the education opportunities that he provided through that program."
His influence extends to Colorado, where Denver's nephew followed in his uncle's footsteps.
Battalion Chief Aaron Goedeker of the South Metro Fire Rescue in Denver, Colorado, wrote in an email to Jo Ann after Denver's death that Denver was a "mentor and a guide" as Goedeker began his career.
The fire service has a tradition of multiple family members serving, Goedeker said. "I am proud to know that I come from a family with individuals willing to commit to not only service, but supporting others in their career paths in the profession."
Denver began teaching at UNO in the late 1970s, and ran the program for more than 20 years.
In the late 1980s, Denver helped to establish the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Nebraska.
Jim and Pat Manion were among a small group that worked to establish the foundation.
Denver was one of three firemen to form a speakers bureau, an effort to share the Make-A-Wish mission with the community.
He also granted a few wishes, and helped send a teenager who lost an eye because of a tumor to a New York City comic book convention to meet Stan Lee.
"There were just so many wonderful wishes, and Denver and the other firemen helped so much," Pat Manion said. "Denver was a kind, calming influence. He worked hard all of his life and was enjoying retirement with his wife."
Jo Ann said she's thankful for the years she and her family had with Denver.
"He had strong faith, and he just wasn't afraid of dying because he loved the Lord and he knew that we'd see him again. He said that at the end, it was well with his soul. That gives me comfort."
