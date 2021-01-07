Firefighter, teacher and wish-granter: Omaha man who cared for others died of COVID

Denver Schmadeke was an Omaha firefighter, teacher, mentor and wish-granter. He dedicated more than three decades to higher education in fire service, and spent a lifetime caring for others.

Denver died Dec. 26 of COVID-19. He was 71 years old.

The father of two would have celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife and high school sweetheart, Jo Ann Schmadeke, this month.

“I couldn't hold that hand that I'd held since I was 17 — that was the worst part,” Jo Ann said of Denver's death. “We always did everything together and enjoyed being with each other."

In 2002, Denver retired from the Omaha Fire Department as an assistant chief after serving 31 years.

He retired from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2012, after saving the fire service program on three different occasions by advocating its importance to the Board of Regents.

Former Omaha Fire Chief Bernie Kanger knew Denver as a teacher, fellow UNO instructor and mentor.