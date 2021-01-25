 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle two blazes in Douglas County
Firefighters battled two significant fires that broke out minutes apart Monday night in Douglas County.

Snowy, icy conditions made their work difficult.

The first, in Omaha, occurred when a burning vehicle caught a house on fire. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries. Initial scanner reports indicated that a firefighter had an injured leg. The fire occurred at 402 Valley St. and was reported at 8:47 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher.

The second fire occurred at a large building in the Bennington area and prompted at least a second alarm. The fire was reported at 10330 N. 168 St. at 8:53 p.m., the dispatcher said.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

