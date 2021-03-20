 Skip to main content
Firefighters, police surprise 6-year-old Omaha boy with a birthday parade, gift
Family

Cruz Quick, with parents Jay Quick and Angela Prerost, waves at the parade of firetrucks passing his home Saturday.

 Jessica Wade

Cruz Quick stood at the edge of his driveway Saturday with his mom and dad, his face filled with excitement as a parade of firetrucks and police cars drove by, lights and sirens on.

The parade was a surprise for the soon-to-be 6-year-old and his mom, Angela Prerost, who cried as she and her family waved to the trucks and cars. Cruz's dad, Jay Quick, had kept the birthday surprise a secret for about two weeks.

"When (Cruz) saw the firetrucks and everything, the police coming down the street, he actually started crying," Jay Quick said. "He was overwhelmed, so between her crying and him crying ... I was tearing up, too."

Truck

Angela Prerost watches as son Cruz Quick tries out his Power Wheels Fire Truck with help from Omaha Firefighter Michael Davenport. The Fire Department got the toy for Cruz with help from a private donor. 

The heartfelt scheme began on March 2, when an Omaha firefighter stopped by the family's west Omaha home to deliver a birthday bag with a few toys and coloring books to Cruz.

Giving out birthday bags is common for the Omaha Fire Department, said Firefighter Michael Davenport, but then the department learned a bit more about the hardships Cruz and his family have faced the past few years.

Prerost was diagnosed with stage 3A breast cancer three years ago and underwent a mastectomy and the removal of 27 lymph nodes. She endured chemotherapy and radiation and will keep taking chemotherapy pills for up to 10 years. She was also recently diagnosed with leukemia.

"He's had a rough couple of years with me being sick," Prerost said of her son. "It's starting to get a little bit better, but it was hard for him."

Last year, Cruz's birthday on March 24 came right as COVID-19 began to shut things down. "So he really didn't get a birthday," Prerost said.

"We knew we had to do something more than just a birthday bag," Davenport said.

With the help of a private donor, the Fire Department gave Cruz a Power Wheels Fire Truck, a drivable toy firetruck.

Prerost and Quick watched as their son turned on his own sirens and drove the toy down the sidewalk. 

"This is something he'll never forget," Prerost said. "It is very much appreciated."

A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

