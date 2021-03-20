Firefighters, police surprise 6-year-old Omaha boy with a birthday parade, gift

Cruz Quick stood at the edge of his driveway Saturday with his mom and dad, his face filled with excitement as a parade of firetrucks and police cars drove by, lights and sirens on.

The parade was a surprise for the soon-to-be 6-year-old and his mom, Angela Prerost, who cried as she and her family waved to the trucks and cars. Cruz's dad, Jay Quick, had kept the birthday surprise a secret for about two weeks.

"When (Cruz) saw the firetrucks and everything, the police coming down the street, he actually started crying," Jay Quick said. "He was overwhelmed, so between her crying and him crying ... I was tearing up, too."

The heartfelt scheme began on March 2, when an Omaha firefighter stopped by the family's west Omaha home to deliver a birthday bag with a few toys and coloring books to Cruz.

Giving out birthday bags is common for the Omaha Fire Department, said Firefighter Michael Davenport, but then the department learned a bit more about the hardships Cruz and his family have faced the past few years.

Prerost was diagnosed with stage 3A breast cancer three years ago and underwent a mastectomy and the removal of 27 lymph nodes. She endured chemotherapy and radiation and will keep taking chemotherapy pills for up to 10 years. She was also recently diagnosed with leukemia.