Omaha firefighters rescued three adults early Monday from the roof of a burning South Omaha home.

Five adults and two children were displaced by the fire inside a two-story house near 15th and Hickory Streets, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. Two adults and two children had self-evacuated when firefighters arrived about 4:15 a.m., he said.

There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters, but a dog and a cat died in the fire. Investigators determined the fire, deemed to be accidental, started in a clothes dryer.

The house, valued at $136,500, sustained an estimated $70,000 in damages. Another $20,000 of contents in the home were also damaged, the spokesman said.

Utilities to the home were shut off. The Red Cross was called to help the residents with alternative housing.

