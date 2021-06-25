 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fireworks sales kick off Friday in suburban Omaha cities. Here's what you need to know
0 comments

Fireworks sales kick off Friday in suburban Omaha cities. Here's what you need to know

Candy-striped tents have taken over parking lots, dogs are cowering under coffee tables: Fireworks season has arrived in Omaha.

Friday marks the first day fireworks vendors could begin selling the Fourth of July staple in many suburban Omaha cities, including Bellevue, Gretna and Papillion.

Inside Omaha city limits, sales begin Monday and run through July Fourth.

Omahans can legally shoot off fireworks from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4. Those dates and times vary in cities outside of Omaha.

Members of the Echoes Fast Pitch Softball club were busy Thursday evening unloading a semitruck of fireworks at their stand near 84th Street and Giles Road in preparation for Friday.

Sam Sortino, a former softball dad who has helped organize the Echoes fireworks stand for the last 26 years, said the club is excited to drum up support for its teams.

Certain kinds of fireworks, however, may be more difficult to find this year, Sortino said — perhaps another outcome of the pandemic’s squeeze on the economy.

“Artillery shells are going to be in real short supply this year,” as are family packs of assorted fireworks, Sortino said.

But he and other vendors say they’ll still have plenty of options for the holiday week ahead.

Complaints

People who have a complaint about fireworks activity should not call 911.

Authorities want to keep those lines open for serious emergencies.

Instead, people in Omaha should call 402-444-5802.

In suburban Sarpy County cities, the number to call is 402-593-4111.

The Omaha Police Department will have officers dedicated to fireworks complaints each day during the season. Violations of the city ordinance on fireworks could result in a fine of $300 that increases with each subsequent offense, the department said.

You must be 16 years old or older to light fireworks; those between the ages of 12 and 16 must be supervised by someone 19 or older while using fireworks.

Gun, fireworks drop-off

The Omaha Police Department will host a fireworks and gun amnesty event Aug. 14 for those who want to discard those items — no questions asked.

The events will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park near 72nd and Harrison Streets, and Omaha Fire Station 43 near 103rd and Fort Streets.

Here are the rules on fireworks use in metro-area cities:

Bellevue

Fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 25 to July 3, and 8 a.m. to midnight July 4.

Gretna

Fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 25 to July 3, and 10 a.m. to midnight July 4.

La Vista

Fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 28 to July 2, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and 4.

Papillion

Fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 25 to July 3, and 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 4.

Springfield

Fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 25 to July 3, and 8 a.m. to midnight July 4.

Sarpy County (SIDs, rural areas)

Fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 25 to July 3, and 8 a.m. to midnight July 4.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows rescuers working to find people trapped under rubble

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert