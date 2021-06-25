Fireworks sales kick off Friday in suburban Omaha cities. Here's what you need to know

Candy-striped tents have taken over parking lots, dogs are cowering under coffee tables: Fireworks season has arrived in Omaha.

Friday marks the first day fireworks vendors could begin selling the Fourth of July staple in many suburban Omaha cities, including Bellevue, Gretna and Papillion.

Inside Omaha city limits, sales begin Monday and run through July Fourth.

Omahans can legally shoot off fireworks from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4. Those dates and times vary in cities outside of Omaha.

Members of the Echoes Fast Pitch Softball club were busy Thursday evening unloading a semitruck of fireworks at their stand near 84th Street and Giles Road in preparation for Friday.

Sam Sortino, a former softball dad who has helped organize the Echoes fireworks stand for the last 26 years, said the club is excited to drum up support for its teams.

Certain kinds of fireworks, however, may be more difficult to find this year, Sortino said — perhaps another outcome of the pandemic’s squeeze on the economy.

“Artillery shells are going to be in real short supply this year,” as are family packs of assorted fireworks, Sortino said.