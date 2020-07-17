First fleet of scooters to hit the streets in Omaha Saturday

The first fleet of electric scooters will show up in Omaha on Saturday, Mayor Jean Stothert said Friday.

Spin, one of two companies participating in a second scooter pilot program this year, plans to deploy about 400 scooters, a company spokeswoman said earlier this week.

Bird, the other participating company, will bring its first round of scooters to the city on July 27, Stothert said.

The scooters, which riders unlock using the companies’ smartphone apps, are expected to be placed in downtown, South Omaha, North Omaha, Midtown, Benson, Blackstone and Aksarben Village. The apps tell riders where they can and cannot ride and park the devices.

Unlocking a scooter costs $1. Riders generally pay 15 cents a minute after that.

Agreements with the city allow scooters to be operational from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. each day.

The City Council last month approved an ordinance defining the rules of the road for scooter operation.

The scooters aren’t allowed on sidewalks, and riders can’t take them on streets with speed limits greater than 35 mph. Riders must obey all city and state traffic laws.