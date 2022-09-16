First human case of West Nile confirmed in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed the county's first human case of West Nile virus this season.

The infected person, a male under 20 years of age, is hospitalized but is recovering, health officials said.

West Nile virus is spread through the bites of mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds.

The health department also confirmed the first pools of mosquitoes infected with the virus. The pools are located north of downtown Omaha and near 120th Street and West Maple Road. The health department tracks the mosquito population by trapping the insects at potential breeding sites in the county.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse urged residents to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The insects will remain active until the first frost.

“The mosquito population in Douglas County has been low this year, but West Nile virus remains a concern,” she said in a statement.

Douglas County had a record 71 confirmed cases of West Nile virus in 2018. Last year, the county recorded 19 confirmed cases. Only two cases were reported in 2020.

Most people who are infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms. Roughly one in five will develop a fever, headache and a rash but are likely to fully recover. About one person in 150 who is infected will develop a severe illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.

To reduce your chance of getting mosquito bites:

• Use a mosquito repellant with 30% DEET or another CDC-approved repellant.

• Wear light-colored, loose, long-sleeved shirts and pants, shoes and socks when outdoors.

• Avoid outdoor activity around dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.

• Remove standing water near your home.