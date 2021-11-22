First National of Nebraska to acquire Western States Bank

First National of Nebraska announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Western States BanCorporation and Western States Bank, its wholly owned subsidiary, which is headquartered in Laramie, Wyoming.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Western States’ customers and colleagues to First National Bank of Omaha,” said Clark Lauritzen, chairman and president of First National Bank of Omaha, which is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. “Western States has a proud history and an excellent reputation, plus they share our values and commitment to community."

Founded in 2006, Western States operates 10 branches across northeastern Colorado, western Nebraska and southeastern Wyoming. Western States has $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits and nearly 100 employees.

“FNBO has proudly served a number of our communities for many years,” said Gary Crum, president and CEO of Western States Bank. “Joining the First National of Nebraska banking family and the team at FNBO is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our product and service offerings while continuing to deliver exceptional customer service.”