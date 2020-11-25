First vaccines could arrive in Nebraska by mid-December if all goes well, Ricketts says

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that, if all goes well, Nebraska could get its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines by mid-December.

Pfizer already has submitted an application for emergency approval of its vaccine to the federal Food and Drug Administration, the first company to file.

Barring any glitches, Ricketts said, FDA approval could be granted as soon as Dec. 11, and the first vaccines head out around the country the following day.

He said he doesn't know how many doses will be sent to Nebraska, but distribution will be based on state population sizes. He cited reports that Pfizer would provide about 25 million doses nationwide by the end of December.

It is expected that the Pfizer vaccine would go to hospitals first because of the need to store that vaccine at 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

The state vaccine distribution plan calls for giving the first doses to health care workers. Other essential workers and vulnerable groups of people would be next in line. It could be April or later before the vaccines are available to the general public.