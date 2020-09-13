Firsthand accounts of how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of Nebraskans

The World-Herald asked people to share how the pandemic has affected their day-to-day lives.
Some spoke of boredom — they miss going to the movies or sporting events. Some are tired of hearing about the coronavirus. Some are juggling the effects of a global pandemic with other major life changes — job losses, new babies, buying a house. Some crave the hug of a parent or friend they haven’t touched in months. Some have survived the virus themselves, or lost loved ones to it.
Read what they had to say:
“I lost my sister-in-law (in August) to COVID (she had been hospitalized in Texas for almost six weeks — the last four weeks of that was on a ventilator in the ICU). This virus is real and unpredictable. Treats everyone different. Very scary, even though some people still don’t believe in it. I learned how to make masks last spring when this all started so my family and friends would all be protected here locally.”
— Robin Gomez, Gering, Nebraska
“Living alone, the lack of physical touch was something I hadn’t noticed until I donated blood a couple of weeks ago. When they took my pulse and (blood pressure), it threw me off. I thought, ‘Whoa! I forgot what it felt like to be touched by another human.’ ”
— Sally Ashmore, Omaha
“Haven’t seen my mother since March. Other than that life hasn’t changed at all for us truck drivers.
“A few months back there was an issue when some of the processing plants went offline. But mostly everything’s normal now. Most places don’t have mask requirements anymore. Which is good, because as a transplant recipient, masks are not good for me. All this has shown me is that the true essential workers are the most unappreciated in our country.”
— Tod Kripps, Omaha
“It’s been a mixed bag. Working from home took some getting used to, but I dig it now.
“The bad: Really curtailed visits with my folks and in-laws. Kids’ summer was really weird. I miss just doing random things, because we’ve pretty much curtailed everything except trips to the store.
“The sad: The volume of people I know who think it’s a hoax or overblown. That’s been heavy-duty frustrating. And there are people that I would’ve called friends, I can’t look at them the same now.”
— Russ Bader, Lincoln
“Like many other parents, I also had to adjust to my kids doing school at home this last spring and thankfully they were troopers. My kids are were in 8th and 11th grades in Elkhorn (and now 9th and 12th) and I was very pleased with how the school system handled it. They are thrilled to be back to in-person learning but it’s been an adjustment for them with plenty of hand sanitizer!
“And then to top it off, I myself recently recovered from COVID-19. I am fortunate that I had a mild case — albeit inconvenient — but it certainly brings additional perspective.”
— Jessica Freedman, Omaha
“The big moment was when sports started shutting down. (NBA player) Rudy Gobert had COVID. Within 48 hours, I knew most of my gigs were going to be gone. … All of the events I was supposed to be working, all the concerts, all the music I was promoting, are gone now.
“I’m approaching everything from a job standpoint that the majority of my marketing work is not going to come back. I’ve been told by some of my clients there’s no way they’re going to recover.”
— Mike Sciandra, Lincoln
“It’s hard to complain about coronavirus. Just when you think you’re in a tight spot, there are countless others who have it worse than you do.
“So far this year I 1.) sold a house through private showings and screenings because I had a very pregnant wife. 2.) became a father to a beautiful baby girl 3.) And moved into a new home.
I have zero things to complain about, even though I could selfishly think of many. The absolute hardest thing has been not being able to let my mother, who’s fresh off chemo from breast cancer, hold her granddaughter yet.”
— James Mullen, Lincoln
“The pandemic has made my introverted self more introverted. Even though I’m married, have our 23-year-old old son back home, and am now back in the office full time, I find it hard to talk to people — including coworkers and family.
The three months I worked from home I was fine. Happy, even. Now that I’m out and at work full time, I try to maintain the smallest footprint, as I am at-risk and have family who are at-risk. I really find it hard to maintain any conversation as it exhausts me. I never used to be this bad. I think the pandemic has given us all, at the very least, mild depression.”
— Christine Carter, Omaha
“We switched our social interactions to all FaceTime or Zoom hangouts. We implemented a weekly dinner night with a bunch of friends where we got dinner from a local restaurant and ate together, catching up on life. We also ‘attended’ church on Zoom with 5-6 other families ... I think this actually helped us to grow closer to many people we probably wouldn’t have without COVID.
“We aren’t looking forward to the lack of Husker football this fall though, as we have been parking cars in the North Bottoms for several years now, and that money has been used for our yearly animal vet bills and paying rent. That will make this year really tight financially.”
— Brian Hammond, Lincoln
“I am 50, have asthma, live alone, and work full time (remote). My family all live in other states. For months, not one person stepped foot into my house as a precaution. So my only hugs for months were virtual or from my dog. And I’m the lucky one who had a job the whole time.
“This is in no way intended as a ‘woe is me’ sob story. I’m incredibly thankful that I and my family have our health and jobs. So many have been hurt so much this year. It’s simply the natural consequence of ‘15 days to flatten the curve’ becoming ‘15 months to find a cure.’ ”
— Tania Moore, Williamsburg, Iowa
“It hasn’t change my world at all. Yes, the virus is real. But so is cancer. I watched (two) very good friends die this summer from breast cancer. They were both in their 50s. You need to live every day as it is your last. You have no idea when God will call you home. Don’t worry about this thing.”
— Cyndee Staub
“My wife has an underlying condition so we have not seen other family since February. We are isolated from friends. I worry they think my wife is overcautious. I am actually (making) more money but my investments that pay dividends for retirement are shaky. I am 61 and in fairly good health, but I hate wasting my remaining days like this. Grandkids are clamoring to visit, which hurts.”
— Mike from Lincoln
“I got furloughed at the end of April, was told a return date would be determined by the end of June ... but when that date came, was actually laid off.
I took unemployment as soon as I was furloughed, but was actually out job hunting for a month, month-and-a half with nothing but rejections. Toward the middle of (August) though, I got scooped up by Spreetail.
“About three days after I got that offer, I got a call from a real estate agent, letting me know the offer I had put in on a house was accepted. That right there (trying to buy a house during a pandemic) was just as tough, if not tougher, than navigating unemployment.”
— Ben Rothe, Omaha
“We take care to wear masks and social distance when we go out. Every so often, I get the overwhelming desire to hug my friends and socialize closely with them, but I come back to reality.
“My greatest problem is my mother has dementia and is in assisted living. I can spend brief amounts of time with her, but I cannot hold her hand or give her hugs and kisses, or just hang out playing bingo, singing songs or watching a movie. I really hope to see an end to this, but unless we can get reliable, inexpensive home testing capability, I expect it to be a long wait. I don’t hear home testing being discussed enough, but it would make a big difference in the quality of all our lives.”
— Gina Carusi, Omaha
