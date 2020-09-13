Firsthand accounts of how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of Nebraskans

“Haven’t seen my mother since March. Other than that life hasn’t changed at all for us truck drivers.

“A few months back there was an issue when some of the processing plants went offline. But mostly everything’s normal now. Most places don’t have mask requirements anymore. Which is good, because as a transplant recipient, masks are not good for me. All this has shown me is that the true essential workers are the most unappreciated in our country.”

— Tod Kripps, Omaha

“It’s been a mixed bag. Working from home took some getting used to, but I dig it now.

“The bad: Really curtailed visits with my folks and in-laws. Kids’ summer was really weird. I miss just doing random things, because we’ve pretty much curtailed everything except trips to the store.

“The sad: The volume of people I know who think it’s a hoax or overblown. That’s been heavy-duty frustrating. And there are people that I would’ve called friends, I can’t look at them the same now.”

— Russ Bader, Lincoln