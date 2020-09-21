 Skip to main content
Five Omaha Public Library branches reopen today
Five Omaha Public Library branches reopen today

20200807_new_libraries_pic-LS02 (copy)

Bags of books are organized for curbside pickup at the Omaha Public Library's Millard Branch in August. Millard is one of five branches reopening today.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

The wait is over: Some of Omaha’s public libraries will reopen on Monday.

The reopening of five branches comes more than six months after the Omaha Public Library system shut down in March to help suppress the spread of the coronavirus.

Five branches across the city will open at 9 a.m.

  • Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch, 2100 Reading Plaza
  • Charles B. Washington Branch, 2868 Ames Ave.
  • Millard Branch, 13214 Westwood Lane
  • Milton R. Abrahams Branch, 5111 N. 90th St.
  • Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St.

Those branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Three locations — Millard, Abrahams and W. Dale Clark — will offer Sunday hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks will be required for all visitors. Meeting and study rooms will not be available for reservation. Computers still will be available, but the number of computers will be limited to allow for physical distancing.

On Sept. 28, three more branches will reopen: A.V. Sorensen, Benson and Florence. Opening dates for the city’s remaining four libraries, Saddlebrook, W. Dale Clark Main Library, W. Clarke Swanson and the South Omaha Library, have not been announced.

The library system announced its reopening plan after the Douglas County Board voted last month to allocate federal coronavirus relief money to the city.

Mayor Jean Stothert said that money, combined with state dollars and some city expense cuts, allowed libraries to reopen.

Information on the reopening plan can be found on omahalibrary.org. People with questions can also visit ask.omahalibrary.org or call 402-444-4800.

