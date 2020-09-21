Five Omaha Public Library branches reopen today

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The wait is over: Some of Omaha’s public libraries will reopen on Monday.

The reopening of five branches comes more than six months after the Omaha Public Library system shut down in March to help suppress the spread of the coronavirus.

Five branches across the city will open at 9 a.m.

Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch, 2100 Reading Plaza

Charles B. Washington Branch, 2868 Ames Ave.

Millard Branch, 13214 Westwood Lane

Milton R. Abrahams Branch, 5111 N. 90th St.

Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St.

Those branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Three locations — Millard, Abrahams and W. Dale Clark — will offer Sunday hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks will be required for all visitors. Meeting and study rooms will not be available for reservation. Computers still will be available, but the number of computers will be limited to allow for physical distancing.