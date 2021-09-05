Five people rescued from Elkhorn River; official says stay out of water for a while

Five people were rescued from the Elkhorn River on Sunday afternoon after the tubes they were riding on got caught on some logs.

The Waterloo, Valley and Omaha Fire Departments, as well as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Waterloo Police Department, responded to the scene near the West Dodge Road bridge at 3:26 p.m.

The rescue took about 20 minutes, and there were no injuries.

“We were able to get boats in the water quickly,” Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow said.

Harlow said it was his department's second water rescue in as many days. On Saturday, four people were also rescued after their tubes got caught on logjams.

Harlow said Elkhorn River levels have been elevated because of recent rains. He advised people to stay away from the river through at least Monday.

“If you are going to be on the water, make dang sure that you’re wearing a life jacket,” he said. “Ultimately, we just encourage people to not get in the water.”

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.