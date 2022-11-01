 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five people taken to Omaha hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning

Five people living near 8th and Cedar Streets were taken to an Omaha hospital early Tuesday after being overcome by carbon monoxide.

First responders were called to a home near Lauritzen Gardens at 5:15 a.m., according to spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department. They found five people suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. They were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. 

The Omaha Fire Department will install for free a combination smoke/carbon monoxide detector for homeowners in the city of Omaha. To request a free smoke/CO detector, contact the fire department at 402-444-3560.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

