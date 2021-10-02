Five will be honored at Omaha's Women of Color in Leadership Conference

Shelton is a licensed independent mental health practitioner and licensed professional counselor. She is a candidate for Congress in Nebraska’s 2nd District and was a 2020 Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate. She is a delegate of the Nebraska Democratic Party, a member of the audit committee and a parliamentarian with the Douglas County Democrats.

Economic Empowerment: Alisha Davis

Davis works as a financial representative with Northwestern Mutual. With her brand, Davie’s Dojo, she emphasizes the importance of holistic health and wellness as an international yoga teacher, and she holds weekly yoga classes in North Omaha.

Millennial Leader:

Kiara Williams

Williams is a 20-year-old senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying human development and family science with a minor in criminal justice. She is also pursuing her Public Policy Analysis and Program Evaluation Certificate. Outside of school, Kiara is a grassroots organizer and is an organizer with the Revolutionary Action Party in Omaha.

Education: Kathy J. Trotter