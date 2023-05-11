Come 8 p.m. Friday, 3,000 people will be rocking as The Killers kick off a new era for Omaha’s concert scene.

The rock band known for such songs as “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me” will perform in front of a sold-out crowd at Steelhouse Omaha’s first concert. Steelhouse’s opening will mark the culmination of a five-year process that included a groundbreaking two years ago at 11th and Dodge Streets.

The flexible concert venue will fill a gap between the Orpheum Theater, with 2,600 fixed seats, and the CHI Health Center, with 7,000 seats, Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said Thursday. She added that it will give Omaha another entertainment option to attract businesses and young professionals.

“What Steelhouse Omaha does is allow us now to bring those touring bands that have been bypassing our city,” she said. “It fills an important niche in our community.”

Donors covered almost all of the venue’s $104.1 million cost. The City of Omaha contributed $1.1 million. The Steelhouse name is a nod to the site’s historical industrial nature, Squires said. The area around the venue used to be home to a food production plant that operated under the Pinnacle, Swanson, Campbell and Vlasic names.

The venue also houses plenty of steel, with more than 2½ miles of pipe and 1,000 tons of the material used in constructing the facility.

Notable venue features include retractable seats and 300 club seats on the concert hall’s second level. There also is a private lounge and an outdoor terrace that provide views of downtown. Several concession stations are incorporated into the concert hall so that attendees don’t have to leave the performance to grab a drink or food. There also is a fenced-in outdoor patio on the ground level.

“The entire experience was built to accommodate the fans and the bands and give them an amazing acoustical experience here in this venue,” Squires said.

The Steelhouse concert schedule is already filled for the foreseeable future. Next month alone, performers include Counting Crows on June 13, The Flaming Lips on June 16 and Elvis Costello on June 21. Squires said the concert venue is catered to bringing in rock, indie and rap acts, as well as acts from other genres.

The backstage area includes numerous dressing rooms, bathrooms and lounging areas complete with TVs. Each dressing room features artwork that relates to Omaha. Two enclosed loading docks also were built in to facilitate faster loading and unloading for performing acts.

“It also was important to give a great experience to the bands backstage,” Squires said. “We wanted to make sure they would come off their tour buses and have a comfortable space where they could relax.”

Steelhouse also will have space for local and family friendly performances.

Attendees for The Killers concert and future concerts will need to have their belongings stored in clear bags. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, and people also are encouraged to download the Ticket Omaha app. They should make sure to have credit or debit cards handy as no cash will be taken.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023