Flags along Abbott Drive will honor fallen Omaha Marine Daegan Page

Flags will line the street outside Omaha's Eppley Airfield when the body of fallen hero Daegan Page comes home.

Over the weekend, members of the 23-year-old Omaha Marine corporal’s family traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to view the transfer ceremony marking the return of the remains of Page and 12 other U.S. service members. The 13 were killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing at a gate to the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

At least 175 Afghans were also killed in the attack, blamed on the Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate. A second attack involving a suicide car bomb was reportedly foiled by a U.S. drone strike.

Page’s family released a statement Monday thanking the public for its outpouring of support. The statement said family members have been “truly moved” by the many people who have brought “hugs and food and flowers” to their homes.

Page’s father, Greg Page, lives in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. His mother, Wendy Adelson, lives in southwest Omaha.