Flash flood warnings issued in southwest Nebraska as storms march eastward

A powerful storm system was expected to sweep across Nebraska overnight, rattling some people in their beds with its strong winds and thunderclaps.

The stormy weather kicked off with late afternoon tornadoes in southwest Nebraska.

A cluster of tornadoes was reported in the Benkelman area near the Kansas border Wednesday evening and an isolated, brief twister was reported in the Nebraska Panhandle near Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, according to the National Weather Service. As of 10 p.m., no significant damage had been reported, except for downed power poles and tree limbs, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.

Storm chasers pursued images in Nebraska that ranged from a fat wedge tornado to a wavy rope one, along with a classic V. Some of the images were elegant, others were ominous. Meteorologists won't know how many distinct tornadoes occurred until they do damage surveys, most likely on Thursday.

As night fell Wednesday, the severe weather threat was evolving away from tornadoes toward a larger thunderstorm complex-type system, according to the weather service.