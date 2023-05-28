Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Owners of a vacant apartment building near downtown Omaha that caught fire twice in just over a year will apply this week for a permit to demolish the structure.

The Flora Apartments at 2557 Jones St. caught fire most recently on May 22. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries in that incident and was rescued by Omaha firefighters from the second floor of the three-story building.

A spokeswoman for Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Sunday that the owners notified the city they intend to demolish the building. The owners will seek a permit for demolition "as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday," according to Carrie Murphy of the mayor's office.

Murphy said the owners will have the building torn down at their own expense with no city money involved. The apartments had been officially vacant since Jan. 24, 2022, although squatters had been known to shelter there despite a large fence with signs proclaiming the building as being dangerous.

Fire inspectors and other city officials had the building evacuated because of safety violations. City of Omaha housing code inspectors ordered the 12-unit building, valued at $571,000 at the time, vacated because of numerous problems, including dangerously exposed electrical wiring, mold and leaking pipes and toilets.

The building also had holes in roofs and walls. Fire alarms had been ripped from the walls, with wires left dangling. At least some of the residents often had no heat, officials said.

The vacant apartments then caught fire on May 12, 2022. The cause of the most recent fire is under investigation.