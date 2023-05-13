An Omaha neighborhood that was once one of Nebraska’s oldest towns celebrated both its history and current culture with a parade Saturday.

Hundreds gathered along North 30th Street Saturday afternoon to watch the Florence Days parade make its way from Redick Avenue to McKinley Street.

Entries in the parade included the Omaha North High School and Norris Middle School marching bands, two drill teams, the Ponca Hills and Carter Lake fire departments, and local churches and businesses.

A crowd favorite was the Omaha Tangier Shrine’s variety of entries, which included clowns, motorcycles, mini race cars and a train.

An entry from the Mormon Trail Center paid homage to Florence’s beginnings as a Mormon settlement as early as 1846. Florence was established as a town in 1856 and annexed by Omaha in 1917, according to History Nebraska.

The Mormon Trail Center, Bank of Florence Museum, Florence Mill and the Florence Depot are all sites that shoal parade, organized by the Florence Historical Foundation, has been a tradition for over 50 years.

Florence resident Robert Sanders was at Saturday’s parade with his grandchildren. He said he has been to the parade many times and enjoys watching it.

“Parades bring joy,” he said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023