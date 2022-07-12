Florence Hy-Vee Drugstore to be converted to Dollar Fresh Market

Hy-Vee will open a Dollar Fresh Market on Friday in Omaha’s Florence neighborhood, replacing a Hy-Vee Drugstore.

The store, located at 8404 N. 30th St., will close its doors at 9 p.m. Thursday. It will officially open as Hy-Vee’s first Dollar Fresh Market in a metropolitan region at 7 a.m. Friday. The converted store will continue to have pharmacy services. No disruption in patients' services is expected.

The Florence Dollar Fresh Market will carry a full selection of grocery items and include a bakery section, take-and-heat meal offerings and specialty items. A wine and spirits store is attached.

Some aspects of the 18,000-square-foot store's conversion are already apparent, including a new Dollar Fresh Market sign on the building.

Hy-Vee also said all full- and part-time employees at the Florence store will be retained.

The company said it operates more than 20 Dollar Fresh Market stores in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Dollar Fresh Market locations in Nebraska include those in Falls City, Lexington, Nebraska City, West Point and York.