Florida Georgia Line cancels upcoming tour, including stop in Omaha
Florida Georgia Line cancels upcoming tour, including stop in Omaha

Florida Georgia Line

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

From October 4, Live Nation will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at all its U.S. events.

The country music duo Florida Georgia Line on Friday announced the cancelation of their current tour, which included a stop in Omaha.

The cancelation was made "out of an abundance of caution" due to COVID-19, the group said in a press release.

Fans who purchased tickets for the Oct. 15 show in Omaha — part of the "I Love My Country" tour — should automatically receive refunds. Customers with additional questions are encouraged to contact their original points of purchase, said Kristyna Engdahl, director of communication with the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard said he and Brian Kelley were "hopeful" they could get back on the road this fall.

"(We) are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe," Hubbard said in a press release. "It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

The cancelation comes two days after more than 14,000 people filled the CHI Health Center for a Blake Shelton concert.

It also comes nearly a week after Garth Brooks performed at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Brooks on Wednesday announced the cancelation of his remaining five stops in his stadium tour.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

