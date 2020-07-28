Florida teen killed in Cass County crash when vehicle runs stop sign

A 17-year-old girl from Davie, Florida, died and three other people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle collision east of Greenwood, Nebraska.

The crash occurred after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 63 and Church Road in Cass County.

Investigators from the Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 2013 Land Rover driven by a 17-year-old girl from Lincoln was westbound on Church Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The Land Rover collided with a 2020 Freightliner driven by Wayne Griess, 65, of Martell, Nebraska, that was southbound on Highway 63.

The 17-year-old from Florida was a rear passenger in the Land Rover. She was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old girl from Aventura, Florida, also riding in the Land Rover, was flown by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover was flown to Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln with undisclosed injuries. Authorities have not released the names of the three teenagers.

The force of the crash split the Land Rover in half. The Land Rover is registered to a Lincoln couple, investigators said.

Griess, the Freightliner driver, was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln with injuries that weren't thought to be life-threatening.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.