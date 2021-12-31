Fog, freezing drizzle lead to lots of crashes around Omaha

Friday's trash and recyclables collection in Omaha was suspended late Friday morning because of the slick conditions around town, the city announced. Friday’s collections will resume Monday. Collections for next week are on a normal schedule, but some delays are possible.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium will be closed Saturday because of the snow. In addition, the Siena Francis House’s community “warming center” is set to be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

City Public Works Director Bob Stubbe said that when it became clear streets were getting slick, crews were mobilized to put down salt.

Most of the city’s preparations have been for the snow, which was expected to begin falling very early Saturday.

When the snow starts, Stubbe said, 100 city trucks will be out to begin clearing major thoroughfares.

Then, when the snowfall begins to lessen, up to 150 contractor trucks will be sent into residential neighborhoods to clear snow. They will be followed by city trucks putting down salt.