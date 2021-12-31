Fog, freezing drizzle lead to lots of crashes around Omaha

The freezing drizzle and fog that hung around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Friday slickened city streets and rural roads, causing dozens of crashes in Omaha and the surrounding area.
The conditions were "a bit unexpected," said Paul Fajman, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It was something the models were a little bit slow to pick up on."
Streets around Omaha began to get slick around 8 a.m. after drizzle started to fall.
Because of the icy roads and numerous crashes, the Omaha Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced they were responding only to crashes involving injuries. By Friday afternoon, Omaha Fire Department crews had responded to 17 personal-injury crashes, a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said. Many other crashes not involving injuries occurred as cars slid into poles, curbs or other vehicles.
Omaha's Eppley Airfield closed for about an hour Friday morning starting around 8:20 a.m. to allow crews to treat runways and taxiways that were slick because of freezing drizzle.
No arriving aircraft were diverted, but a handful of departing flights were delayed, said Tim Schmitt, chief operating officer of the Omaha Airport Authority. The majority of departing flights already had taken off, he said.
Friday's trash and recyclables collection in Omaha was suspended late Friday morning because of the slick conditions around town, the city announced. Friday’s collections will resume Monday. Collections for next week are on a normal schedule, but some delays are possible.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium will be closed Saturday because of the snow. In addition, the Siena Francis House’s community “warming center” is set to be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
City Public Works Director Bob Stubbe said that when it became clear streets were getting slick, crews were mobilized to put down salt.
Most of the city’s preparations have been for the snow, which was expected to begin falling very early Saturday.
When the snow starts, Stubbe said, 100 city trucks will be out to begin clearing major thoroughfares.
Then, when the snowfall begins to lessen, up to 150 contractor trucks will be sent into residential neighborhoods to clear snow. They will be followed by city trucks putting down salt.
Stubbe said residents should avoid parking on the street when possible. That clears the way for the plows and also keeps vehicles from getting snowed in.
The city has a large stockpile of salt ready to go, Stubbe said. The city used to use sand on city streets to improve traction, but that proved ineffective, he said.
“We have gone to 100% salt," he said, "and it’s pretty effective for us.”
