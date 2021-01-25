Follow Live: City of Omaha issues a snow emergency as storm could dump over a foot of snow on area

​If you must drive, Bolduc said, let someone know where you're headed and what route you plan on taking. If you become stranded, dialing *55 will summon a state trooper to assist. Stay with your vehicle if it becomes stuck or stranded.

Troopers started their shifts early Monday because of the weather, Bolduc said. Motorists will see troopers along Interstate 80 and other state routes.

So far this morning, Bolduc said troopers have assisted 29 motorists who were stranded, stuck in snow or had slid off the roadway. As of 9 a.m., they had responded to one crash.

Bolduc also advised drivers to be aware of snowplows and give them a wide berth.

8:35 A.M.

The Omaha area should see the heaviest snow between noon and 7 p.m., said Katie Gross, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist.

In Hastings, the snow was coming down at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, she said. Axtell, which is south of Kearney, has reported 4 inches of snow. At 7 a.m., spots in the Seward area already had 2-3 inches, and at 8 a.m., York reported 3 inches of snow, Gross said.

7 A.M. radar update