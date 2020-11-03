Follow Live: It's Election Day in Nebraska: Polls have been busy

2:50 p.m. update: Two men who voted within minutes of each other at Standing Stone Bible Church in Gretna went in the other direction from how they voted in the 2016 election.

Dan Cherveny, 73, is a registered Republican and voted for President Donald Trump four years ago. This year, however, he voted for former Vice President Joe Biden — mostly, he said, because of the pandemic.

Trump, he said, was “looking out for our pocket book as opposed to caring about other people.

“I feel like (the pandemic) was kind of recklessly handled,” Cherveny said.

Luke Shook, 40, said he voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago but voted for Trump this time. He said he is fed up with career politicians who come from the “same group of cronies.”

Shook owns a gym. He said his business was able to stay open during the pandemic because he lives in a Republican-led state.

“My business has done the best” under Trump, Shook said.

Cherveny and Shook were two of the 346 people who had voted by 2 p.m. at the polling place.