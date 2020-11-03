Follow Live: It's Election Day in Nebraska: Polls open at 8 a.m.

Election Day is finally here.
Hundreds of polling places across Nebraska opened at 8 a.m. — with coronavirus precautions in place — to welcome voters. It should be a warm, sunny day across the state, which could help increase turnout.
Nebraskans already have smashed early voting records from the 2016 presidential election.
As of early Monday, 482,919 mail-in ballots had already been returned and accepted, according to the U.S. Elections Project, which uses data from the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.
That's 88% of all requested mail-in ballots statewide.
The number is about double the early ballots received and a little more than half of total votes cast in 2016.
The Douglas County Election Commission reported that 155,677 people (including 71,185 Democrats and 52,056 Republicans) had returned mail-in ballots and 13,616 people had voted in person.
Anyone still with an early ballot should return it at the election commission office or a drop box by 8 p.m. — it's too late to use the mail. Voters in line at their polling place by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
In Douglas County, about 2,800 poll workers are expected to help run 203 polling places.
8:55 a.m. update: The presidential race was top of mind for many voters.
Alex Rubio, 18, who was at the polling place at Castelar Elementary School, 2316 S. 18th St., voted for the first time. He said he doesn’t fit with either political party. He was torn about whether to choose President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden up until Monday night.
Ultimately, Trump's large rallies during the pandemic and the sight of kids in cages swayed him to vote for Biden, “the lesser of two evils,” Rubio said.
“I feel less stressed out,” he said of his first time voting. “I got it done with.”
Pamela Mauro, 39, said she wanted to vote in person because she doesn’t like the mail-in ballot system and because it’s important to make such decisions in person.
“I think it’s very important in the presidential election to take your time and listen to all sides, not just the propaganda that’s being spilled,” she said.
Mauro said she and her husband are big Trump supporters. The president is unlike other politicians and doesn’t hide his feelings, she said.
“When he speaks, it might not always be appropriate, but he always tells you how he feels,” she said.
Consuelo Anguiano, 43, said she felt safe voting in person despite the pandemic. At Castelar, every voter wore a mask, although it’s not required.
Anguiano said she voted for Trump because he doesn’t support abortion and he “is always praying to God,” she said in Spanish.
8:50 a.m. update:
The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office sent out a press release Tuesday morning saying people have received robocalls telling them to “stay home and stay safe.”
Polling places across the state are safe and open, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.
Cindi Allen, who works in the office, said officials had heard about two such calls placed in the North Platte area using burner phones. They're still trying to determine who made the calls.
For voter information, visit the Secretary of State's Office website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/
8:05 a.m. update: Emily Meyers volunteered this year as a poll worker. She's working at Castelar Elementary School, 2316 S. 18th St., where 15 people were in line to vote at 8 a.m.
"I just wanted there to be a surplus of workers, " Meyers said.
The poll workers were wearing masks. Masks and hand sanitizer are available for voters.
Meyers, 30, said those precautions helped her feel safer to work during a pandemic.
"I feel nervous," she said, "but ultimately that it's worth it."
