Follow Live: It's Election Day in Nebraska: Polls open at 8 a.m.

8:55 a.m. update: The presidential race was top of mind for many voters.

Alex Rubio, 18, who was at the polling place at Castelar Elementary School, 2316 S. 18th St., voted for the first time. He said he doesn’t fit with either political party. He was torn about whether to choose President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden up until Monday night.

Ultimately, Trump's large rallies during the pandemic and the sight of kids in cages swayed him to vote for Biden, “the lesser of two evils,” Rubio said.

“I feel less stressed out,” he said of his first time voting. “I got it done with.”

Pamela Mauro, 39, said she wanted to vote in person because she doesn’t like the mail-in ballot system and because it’s important to make such decisions in person.

“I think it’s very important in the presidential election to take your time and listen to all sides, not just the propaganda that’s being spilled,” she said.

Mauro said she and her husband are big Trump supporters. The president is unlike other politicians and doesn’t hide his feelings, she said.

“When he speaks, it might not always be appropriate, but he always tells you how he feels,” she said.