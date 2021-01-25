Follow Live: More heavy snowfall this evening in Omaha area; roads could still be dangerous Tuesday

6:30 p.m.
As heavy snow continued, so did cancellations and warnings about road conditions.
Travel is not advised across much of Nebraska as heavy snow continues, the State Patrol said. Visibility and driving conditions were difficult between Omaha and Lincoln, so the patrol asked that people "make smart decisions" and not travel unless they have to.
With more snow forecast overnight, roads officials were asking that people take care on Tuesday, too.
Troopers had responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents at of 5 p.m. Monday.
Eastbound Interstate 80 remains closed from Cozad to Lexington as emergency crews respond to a crash.
In some rural areas of south-central Nebraska, the snow was falling so heavily that plow drivers were having difficulty, emergency officials said.
In western Iowa, the portion of westbound I-80 at Atlantic that had closed because of a crash reopened.
The Archdiocese of Omaha joined other area districts in announcing that Tuesday classes were canceled.
Omaha remains under a snow emergency, and Papillion has extended its snow emergency until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Henry Doorly Zoo plans to open at noon Tuesday.
4:45 P.M.
In the Omaha metro area, another burst of heavy snow is expected into the early evening, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The metro area had received about 5 inches, plus or minus an inch, as of 4:30 p.m., he said. By the time the snow ends, a total of 9 inches or more is possible.
Snowfall rates could peak at 1 to 3 inches per hour about 8 p.m., and travel is expected to be hazardous through the night.
People are advised to use care in shoveling.
Light flurries are likely to continue into the morning, Albright said.
Also, short stretches of eastbound Interstate 80 were closed as of 4:45 p.m. because of crashes. The Interstate was closed at Cozad and Lexington, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
4:30 P.M.
In general across southwest Iowa, the state has advised that people not travel.
The Missouri Department of Transportation agreed with that assessment. Late Monday afternoon, roads officials in Missouri said travel is not advised on Interstate 29 in northwest Missouri and into Iowa.
Additionally, heavy snowfall was occurring across the northern tier of Missouri, affecting Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 36. "If northern Missouri or Iowa are part of your travel plan, please reroute or find a warm, safe place to wait out the storm," Missouri roads officials said.
4 P.M.
Lincoln and Tecumseh reported 9 inches of snow so far, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Auburn reported 8 inches so far. Gretna reported 4.5 inches as of 3 p.m., and 4 inches was reported in downtown Council Bluffs.
In addition, the Papillion La Vista, Bellevue, Elkhorn, Westside, Ralston and Springfield Platteview school districts canceled classes for Tuesday.
The Omaha Public Schools canceled in-person classes and instead will shift to remote learning. The Millard school district will have an eLearning day.
3:50 P.M.
As of midafternoon, roads across most of Nebraska, from east of the Panhandle to the Missouri River, were partially to fully covered with snow, according to the 511 system.
Many people heeded forecasts and stayed home, roads officials said.
Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said traffic counts on the state's roadways were lower than normal on Monday.
1:35 P.M.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Public Works officials urged Omahans to be patient while crews are clearing snow.
The city's 25 snow-removal contractor teams were to be out in residential areas starting at 2 p.m. Crews may make more than one pass on neighborhood streets, Stothert said in a press conference.
The City of Omaha declared a snow emergency earlier Monday. The snow emergency, which goes into effect at midnight, has no end date yet, Stothert said.
Omahans should park in driveways if possible, said Todd Pfitzer, the city's assistant public works director. He said 115 city trucks were out trying to keep main roads passable.
Residents can track snowplows on the City of Omaha's website. If residents encounter major snow removal issues, they can call the Mayor's Hotline at 402-444-5555.
More snow is in Wednesday's forecast. While that system is expected to drop only a few inches of snow, it could be problematic if it piles up on snow piles that crews still are trying to clear, Stothert said.
"We're prepared. We've got our trucks out. We have a plan," Stothert said. "Be patient."
1 P.M.
The National Weather Service reported before 1 p.m. that Omaha has recorded 3.8" of snow so far. Valley had 3.3". Lincoln reported 6.2" of snow.
6.2" - Lincoln
6" - Fairbury
5" - Tecumseh
5" - Columbus
4.9" - Waverly
3.8" - Omaha
3.3" - Valley
2" - Shubert
1.8" - Council Bluffs
11:10 A.M.
The National Weather Service office in Valley reports that forecasters now suspect that the heaviest snow in Omaha-Council Bluffs, Fremont and Blair will come between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The area could see 1-2 inches of snow per hour during that time, meteorologist Katie Gross said.
Areas south of Omaha will see the heaviest snow earlier in the day, she said.
Forecasters are sticking with 10-12" of snow for the total expected accumulation.
A reporting station in Seward had 4.5" of snow as of 10:30 a.m., and Columbus reported 3" as of 10:45 a.m.
In Omaha, Metro transit announced it will suspend bus and ORBT services at 1 p.m. MOBY paratransit service will end at noon.
Bus and ORBT services are set to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Express trips (Routes 92, 92, 94, 95, 97, and 98) will not operate. MOBY will resume service at noon Tuesday.
In Ralston, Monday night's Ralston school board meeting has been canceled. The next meeting will be Feb. 8.
10:25 A.M.
The City of Omaha has issued a snow emergency, which will go into effect at midnight.
During a snow emergency, parking is not permitted on snow routes. Odd/even parking restrictions will be in effect in all neighborhoods east of 72nd Street.
Vehicles must be parked on the side of the street with even-number addresses by midnight and moved to the other side of the street (odd addresses) on Wednesday. Cars in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions may be ticketed and towed. The city won't issue tickets between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Snow-removal contractors will begin working in residential neighborhoods at 2 p.m. Monday, the city said.
The city will plow to the middle of designated streets instead of plowing to the curb to maintain pedestrian access. Dodge Street east of Happy Hollow Boulevard and most downtown streets are such streets. Snow that is plowed to the middle of the street will be picked up after the storm.
For more information, go to https://publicworks.cityofomaha.org/residents2/snow-removal/omaha-snow-emergency-parking-regulations
10:15 A.M.
Nebraskans should stay off the roads Monday unless absolutely necessary, said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.
Travel this afternoon and evening is being described as difficult to impossible, he said during a press conference Monday morning.
If you must drive, Bolduc said, let someone know where you're headed and what route you plan on taking. If you become stranded, dialing *55 will summon a state trooper to assist. Stay with your vehicle if it becomes stuck or stranded.
Troopers started their shifts early Monday because of the weather, Bolduc said. Motorists will see troopers along Interstate 80 and other state routes.
So far this morning, Bolduc said troopers have assisted 29 motorists who were stranded, stuck in snow or had slid off the roadway. As of 9 a.m., they had responded to one crash.
Bolduc also advised drivers to be aware of snowplows and give them a wide berth.
8:35 A.M.
The Omaha area should see the heaviest snow between noon and 7 p.m., said Katie Gross, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist.
In Hastings, the snow was coming down at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, she said. Axtell, which is south of Kearney, has reported 4 inches of snow. At 7 a.m., spots in the Seward area already had 2-3 inches, and at 8 a.m., York reported 3 inches of snow, Gross said.
7 A.M. radar update
Light snow is starting to fall in the Omaha metro area, with heavier bands near Lincoln as the winter storm ramps up across much of Nebraska.
6 A.M.
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska through early Tuesday. Current National Weather Service forecasts call for 10 to 12 inches of snow possible in Omaha and much of eastern Nebraska.
The storm is still expected to drop 12 to 16 inches of snow farther south around Nebraska City, said meteorologist Katie Gross of the National Weather Service office in Valley.
"In Omaha, we're probably going to see closer to 10 to 12 inches," Gross said. "(The storm) has taken a little bit of a northern direction, but it's still going to impact all of eastern Nebraska."
Gross said the snow will be heavy and wet and she urged people to take more breaks while shoveling. The heaviest amounts are expected to begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening, she said.
Schools have canceled classes, trash service is suspended and roads officials asked for the public’s help as possibly the biggest snowstorm in more than 15 years prepares to hit the Omaha metro area.
5 A.M.
A potent winter system is starting to bring snow and drizzle to southeastern Nebraska. A look at the radar at 5 a.m. shows heavier precipitation moving north toward the metro area. The National Weather Service expects peak snowfall intensity to occur from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
