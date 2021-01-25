Follow Live: More heavy snowfall this evening in Omaha area; roads could still be dangerous Tuesday

6 A.M.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska through early Tuesday. Current National Weather Service forecasts call for 10 to 12 inches of snow possible in Omaha and much of eastern Nebraska.

The storm is still expected to drop 12 to 16 inches of snow farther south around Nebraska City, said meteorologist Katie Gross of the National Weather Service office in Valley.

"In Omaha, we're probably going to see closer to 10 to 12 inches," Gross said. "(The storm) has taken a little bit of a northern direction, but it's still going to impact all of eastern Nebraska."

Gross said the snow will be heavy and wet and she urged people to take more breaks while shoveling. The heaviest amounts are expected to begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening, she said.

Schools have canceled classes, trash service is suspended and roads officials asked for the public’s help as possibly the biggest snowstorm in more than 15 years prepares to hit the Omaha metro area.

5 A.M.