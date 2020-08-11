Follow Live: Omaha City Council passes emergency mask mandate with 7-0 vote

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the seven-member Omaha City Council will consider an emergency ordinance that would immediately require face coverings in indoor public spaces such as schools, businesses and churches.
The ordinance, as originally drafted, includes a list of exceptions for activities like eating or drinking in bars and restaurants, exercising in gyms and visiting government offices.
The emergency ordinance would require six votes to pass. If that fails, the council will pursue a regular ordinance that most likely wouldn’t go into effect until sometime in September.
Follow Reece Ristau for live updates.
