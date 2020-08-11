You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow Live: Omaha City Council voting on emergency mask mandate
0 comments
breaking featured

Follow Live: Omaha City Council voting on emergency mask mandate

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Masks at the meeting (copy) (copy)

The emergency mask ordinance would require six votes to pass. If that fails, the council will pursue a regular ordinance that most likely wouldn’t go into effect until sometime in September.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the seven-member Omaha City Council will consider an emergency ordinance that would immediately require face coverings in indoor public spaces such as schools, businesses and churches.

The ordinance, as originally drafted, includes a list of exceptions for activities like eating or drinking in bars and restaurants, exercising in gyms and visiting government offices.

The emergency ordinance would require six votes to pass. If that fails, the council will pursue a regular ordinance that most likely wouldn’t go into effect until sometime in September.

Follow Reece Ristau for live updates.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert