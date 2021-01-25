Follow Live: Winter storm could bring 16 inches of snow to Omaha area and much of eastern Nebraska

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska through early Tuesday. Current National Weather Service forecasts call for 6 to 16 inches of snow possible in Omaha and much of eastern Nebraska.

Schools have canceled classes, trash service is suspended and roads officials asked for the public’s help as possibly the biggest snowstorm in over 15 years prepares to hit the Omaha metro area.

5 A.M.

A potent winter system is starting to bring snow and drizzle to southeastern Nebraska. A look at the radar at 5 a.m. shows heavier precipitation moving north towards the metro area. The National Weather Service expects peak snowfall intensity to occur from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weather Radar & Forecast models

