Follow Live: Winter storm could bring 16 inches of snow to Omaha area and much of eastern Nebraska
Follow Live: Winter storm could bring 16 inches of snow to Omaha area and much of eastern Nebraska

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska through early Tuesday. Current National Weather Service forecasts call for 6 to 16 inches of snow possible in Omaha and much of eastern Nebraska.

Schools have canceled classes, trash service is suspended and roads officials asked for the public’s help as possibly the biggest snowstorm in over 15 years prepares to hit the Omaha metro area.

Follow along live for the latest updates.

5 A.M. 

A potent winter system is starting to bring snow and drizzle to southeastern Nebraska. A look at the radar at 5 a.m. shows heavier precipitation moving north towards the metro area. The National Weather Service expects peak snowfall intensity to occur from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A look at the precipitation variety at 5 a.m. on Monday Jan 25.

Weather Radar & Forecast models

National Weather Service Omaha on Twitter

The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history

