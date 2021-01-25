Follow Live: Winter storm could bring 16 inches of snow to Omaha area and much of eastern Nebraska

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska through early Tuesday. Current National Weather Service forecasts call for 6 to 16 inches of snow possible in Omaha and much of eastern Nebraska.
Schools have canceled classes, trash service is suspended and roads officials asked for the public’s help as possibly the biggest snowstorm in over 15 years prepares to hit the Omaha metro area.
Follow along live for the latest updates.
A potent winter system is starting to bring snow and drizzle to southeastern Nebraska. A look at the radar at 5 a.m. shows heavier precipitation moving north towards the metro area. The National Weather Service expects peak snowfall intensity to occur from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A look at the precipitation variety at 5 a.m. on Monday Jan 25.
Weather Radar & Forecast models National Weather Service Omaha on Twitter The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
No. 10
No. 10: The only entry on the list of the 21st century saw 10.5 inches of snow fall on Jan. 5, 2005.
Iowa and Nebraska prepared for a "wintry blast" in 2005, when Omaha received 10.5 inches of snow.
No. 9
No. 9: Omaha was hit with 10.6 inches of snow on Jan. 5, 1932.
A record-breaking snowstorm hit Omaha on Jan. 5, 1932, when the area got 10.6 inches of snow — the most ever recorded on a January day at the time.
No. 8
No. 8: 11.5 inches fell in Omaha on Jan. 27, 1949.
The Jan. 27, 1949, winter storm brought 11.5 inches of snow to Omaha, which hardly compared to the 40 inches that blasted Chadron, Nebraska, earlier in the month, The World-Herald wrote on Jan. 27, 1949.
No. 7
No. 7: On Feb. 18, 1908, a storm dumped 11.7 inches on Omaha.
A cartoon printed in the Feb. 19, 1908, edition of The World-Herald anticipates how people will remember the storm decades later. The Omaha area received 11.7 inches of snow the previous day.
No. 6
No. 6: Omaha saw 12.1 inches of snow on Jan. 10, 1975.
The Jan. 10, 1975, winter storm was among the deadliest snowstorms in Omaha history, claiming the lives of six people.
No. 5
No. 5: Omaha saw a snowfall of 12.8 inches on Feb. 21, 1945
The Feb. 21, 1945, storm brought 12.8 inches of snow to the Omaha area. Pictured is a truck foreman lending a helping hand to a car stuck in the snow.
More photos from the Feb. 21, 1945, snowstorm.
No. 3 (tie)
No. 3 (tie): It snowed 13 inches in Omaha again on March 15, 1923.
The March 15, 1923, snowstorm — which produced 13 inches of snow — claimed the lives of three in the Omaha area.
No. 3 (tie): It snowed 13 inches on Dec. 7, 1892 — the only 19th century entry on the list, largely due to a lack of earlier accurate weather data.
No. 2
No. 2: It snowed 13.7 inches in Omaha on Feb. 23, 1942
Despite nearly 14 inches of snow, the Feb. 24, 1942, edition of The World-Herald reported that classes were still in session. Previous generations walked to school uphill both ways, as they say.
No. 1
No. 1: It snowed a whopping 18.3 inches in Omaha on Feb. 11, 1965
The same storm that dropped more than 18 inches in Omaha dumped as much as 30 inches in Clatonia, Nebraska.
