Following state's denial, options for an Omaha mask mandate are limited

Even if a mandate had four votes of support on the City Council, that would not be enough to override a potential veto from Mayor Jean Stothert, who came out Tuesday against another mask mandate.

Still, Councilman Pete Festersen, who led the first mask measure to passage, said Wednesday that he continues to look at the issue.

Festersen released a statement saying: “When public health experts make the determination that action is needed, it should be taken seriously.

“I will continue discussing it with council members and the mayor, but there’s no consensus at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County will implement a renewed mask mandate starting Thursday.

The diverging developments — Lincoln and Lancaster County’s unilateral move and Douglas County’s request and rejection — highlight different state statutes regulating the two local health departments.

Lincoln’s department is organized as a city-county health department through one part of state public health law. Even Gov. Pete Ricketts has acknowledged Lincoln has a “carve out” in the law, and the state has not challenged Lincoln’s moves in court.