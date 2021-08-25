Following state's denial, options for an Omaha mask mandate are limited

A mask mandate in Douglas County isn’t happening any time soon.
Following the State of Nebraska's rejection Tuesday of a request to authorize a local mandate, Douglas County has limited options to move forward.
The county could press forward on implementing an indoor mask mandate without the state’s backing. But Nebraska law says that kind of public health measure is subject to state approval, and state officials have warned of a lawsuit.
Chris Rodgers, a Douglas County commissioner and president of the County Board of Health, said he’s not scared of a lawsuit over the issue. Even so, he said, “I’m going to respect the law.”
Said Rodgers, “It’s clear in the law. We’d lose.”
The Douglas County Health Department said it will look at options following the state’s rejection, although it’s unclear what those options are.
Said Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Health Department, "We are disappointed, and we will review our options."
One option is for the City of Omaha to implement a mask mandate similar to the city-approved indoor masking requirement that expired May 25. But that would take about five weeks to authorize and implement, and a mandate has lost some support since its first run.
Even if a mandate had four votes of support on the City Council, that would not be enough to override a potential veto from Mayor Jean Stothert, who came out Tuesday against another mask mandate.
Still, Councilman Pete Festersen, who led the first mask measure to passage, said Wednesday that he continues to look at the issue.
Festersen released a statement saying: “When public health experts make the determination that action is needed, it should be taken seriously.
“I will continue discussing it with council members and the mayor, but there’s no consensus at the moment.”
Meanwhile, the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County will implement a renewed mask mandate starting Thursday.
The diverging developments — Lincoln and Lancaster County’s unilateral move and Douglas County’s request and rejection — highlight different state statutes regulating the two local health departments.
Lincoln’s department is organized as a city-county health department through one part of state public health law. Even Gov. Pete Ricketts has acknowledged Lincoln has a “carve out” in the law, and the state has not challenged Lincoln’s moves in court.
Douglas County’s health department operates through a separate statute, which allows it to enact rules and regulations for the protection of public health and prevention of communicable diseases. But those are “subject to the review and approval” of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
A legal plan for handling pandemics in Nebraska — called the Nebraska Pandemic Bench Book — says local public health departments have “extremely important roles” in handling diseases. But the document also says, “An ‘over-ride’ by DHHS order is also possible.”
Tuesday, Douglas County Public Health Director Lindsay Huse asked the state for approval of an indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise, the contagious delta variant spreads, hospitalizations rise and vaccine progress slows.
Chief Medical Officer Gary Anthone denied the request later Tuesday.
Anthone wrote that the state was obligated to “balance the benefit of the public with that of individual liberty and consider the applicable state statutes.”
Rodgers said Douglas County made the request because it needed to exhaust all its means for implementing a mask mandate.
Rodgers said it’s now up to local city governments if they want to implement a mask mandate.
“We sounded the alarm.”
