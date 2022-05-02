Food security group to operate greenhouse at in North Omaha building

A nonprofit group focused on food security will operate the greenhouse space at the Highlander Accelerator in North Omaha.

No More Empty Pots, which already is based in North Omaha, will occupy the 17,500-square-foot greenhouse year-round. The space will allow for vertical farming of fresh produce, including leafy greens and botanicals.

The greenhouse is part of the Highlander Accelerator, which was developed by 75 North. In addition to the greenhouse, the building near 30th and Burdette Streets also contains a digital library, coffee shop and food hall, satellite campuses for Creighton University and Metropolitan Community College and an events space.

It also will contain a rentable commercial kitchen, a research lab for product development, a classroom space for education programs and job training, as well as storage for food distribution services.

Renovations to the greenhouse are expected to start late this year, with plans to finish the work by the fall of 2023.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.