Food supplies and staffing: Bars and grills around Charles Schwab Field prepare for CWS crowds

Kevin Culjat is anticipating a “huge” turnout at his businesses during this year’s College World Series.

The owner of Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina and Lefty’s says that because several teams in the field have large fanbases willing to travel, staff at those businesses are preparing for hundreds — even thousands — of fans. Culjat’s anticipation stems from people ready to hit the road again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the most part, I think people are just kind of ready to cut loose a little bit,” he said.

Culjat is not the only bar and restaurant owner who’s expecting a large turnout. But with the large turnout comes challenges in making sure there are enough supplies to feed the masses.

Pete Violi, manager of The Old Mattress Factory Bar & Grill, said supply chain problems are still affecting the procurement and delivery of items across the board, including beer and liquor.

“One day it’s one thing, the next day it’s another thing,” he said.

Kros Strain Draft Works, which opened a year ago in Millwork Commons about two blocks north of the ballpark, are internally buffered from supply chain problems. The taproom is a companion business to Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista. Jeff Hardy, head beer pusher for Kros Strain, said the brewery can simply move product from its main La Vista location to the taproom.

“We are, in effect, our own supply chain,” he said.

Persistent inflation is exacerbating the challenges some owners are facing. Cindy Schnittgrund, owner of The Session Room one block west of the ballpark, said the restaurant and bar will not have chicken wings or avocados on the menu during the series. In some cases, Schnittgrund said, prices from suppliers have increased at least 25%.

“We didn’t want to have to charge our customers that much more, so we just took them off the menu,” she said. “No one wants to pay $30 for some wings.”

When it comes to staffing, business owners expressed various levels of concern.

Some said they’re fully staffed in advance of one of their biggest revenue-generating periods annually. That includes DJ’s Dugout Sports Bar. Its location at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue has long been a hot spot among CWS attendees.

General manager Bryan Rea said the sports bar has about 40 total staff members, and about 25 will be working at any given time.

“We’re as good as we could be,” he said.

Across the street at Addy’s Sports Bar and Grill, manager Nikole Eliakis said there has been no problem attracting applicants.

“Everybody wants to work for the College World Series," she said. "We’re in such a good location that people are just walking down here with their rèsumès and job applications."

Culjat, who also coaches football at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, said he’s filling staffing gaps with the help of friends and family members, as well as kids he used to coach. He expects to have 40 to 50 staff members working during the series.

“It’s tough to get employees (but) I’m fortunate,” he said. "For the most part, I think we’re ready to roll.”

Preparing for her seventh CWS as a business owner, Schnittgrund called her staffing situation “good,” though she said it’s probably the most minimal staffing The Session Room has had for the series. About 25 to 28 employees are set to work during the series, and they all bring experience, she noted.

“They all work hard during the year to get to this point and work long hours. It usually makes it worth their time,” she said. “They’re a fun group of kids.”

Mike Kelley, a part-owner of Blatt Beer & Table directly south of the stadium, estimated at least 75 people are scheduled to work in the business at any given time. He said that Flagship Restaurant Group, which runs the bar and grill, is able to tap into its extensive restaurant portfolio around Omaha to bring in staff for the series.

“We’ll be ready,” he said. “The field (of teams) and vibe is very exciting. We’re preparing for a historic event, we believe.”

