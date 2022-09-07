Football field-sized engines to be installed at new OPPD natural gas plant

Nine massive gas engines — nearly as long as a football field and as tall as a two-story building — have begun arriving in Omaha for installation in the new natural gas plant that OPPD is building in northwest Omaha.

These reciprocating internal combustion engines (similar to an automotive engine) have made their way from Italy to Omaha via ship, rail and now specialized truck-trailers.

From Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, traveling at an average speed of less than 3 mph, the first of the engines was driven through Omaha's streets to their final site. The 13.8-mile trip took five hours and 10 minutes, beginning at OPPD's Elkhorn Service Center near 180th Street and West Dodge Road (where the engine had been brought via rail) and ending at the new Standing Bear Lake Station site, where it will be installed. The Standing Bear site is located near 114th Street and Military Road.

The remaining eight will be transported to the site in the coming weeks and OPPD says it hopes future trips will take less time.

District officials say the engines are needed to provide a nimble, staggered response to energy demand as the utility shifts to greater reliance on renewable energy.

In the past, this type of gas engine has made up a small share of utility scale generating capacity, but it is becoming more common as utilities shift to greater use of solar and wind power, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency.

Unlike a coal furnace, each of these 18-megawatt gas engines can be powered up and down quickly to respond to market conditions. Because there are multiple engines, OPPD can easily vary how much power it pulls from the plant.

The Standing Bear Station will be able to generate a net total of about 150 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 128,000 homes on average.

The Finnish company, Wärtsilä, manufactures the engines, and their price is proprietary, according to OPPD. In the fall of 2020, when OPPD applied to the Nebraska Power Review Board to build this plant and its substation, the utility estimated the total cost would be $257 million.

Known as 18V50DF reciprocating internal combustion engines (RICE), these Wärtsilä engines have been on the market since about 2011. At that time, they were described as the largest such engines in the world.

The size of the engines has required OPPD to contract with specialized large equipment movers to get them through their final leg. Because the engines occupy more length, width and height than typical truck loads, OPPD also had to arrange a special route and take special measures. This included lifting traffic lights and power lines out of the way, removing some traffic signs and closing some roads, pushing the load from behind as well as pulling it, laying down wooden mats and blocking to protect sidewalks and curbs and getting traffic assistance from law enforcement.

The engine and the trailer it sat on measured about 248-long by 14-feet-wide and 19-feet-tall, according to OPPD. That's about 80% of the length of a football field and essentially the height of a two-story building. Together, the trailer and engine weighed a combined 796,000 pounds, according to OPPD.

This is the first time that OPPD has installed reciprocating engines of this size in a power plant. (The utility's landfill gas-to-energy plant at Elk City employs eight such engines that, combined, generate a third as much energy as one of the new engines.)

Standing Bear is one of two new natural gas stations that OPPD is building. The other is the Turtle Creek Station, to be located near South 168th Street and Fairview Road in Sarpy County. Turtle Creek will generate 450 megawatts of power using larger, more conventional natural gas turbines. Both plants will be able to fire up quickly, and Turtle Creek will be able to shoulder large loads while Standing Bear will allow for more gradual responses to demand.

In the past, these types of electric power facilities were known as peaking plants because they were used to quickly generate power on hottest days of the year when demand surges. However, because electric power generation is changing so much, they now have a more complex purpose and instead are called "balancing" plants. They will be used to provide power for multiple reasons, whether demand is surging due to hot weather or supply would otherwise lag due to a drop in solar or wind power. OPPD estimates the two plants will be used 15% of the year.

The the two plants are scheduled to be completed in 2024 but due to issues with the grid, may not officially come on line until 2026, according to OPPD.

OPPD has said these two natural gas plants, along with an estimated 600 megawatts of yet-to-be-built solar power, are considered essential to meeting the utility's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.