Football is back and Nebraskans see it as a balm for the pain of 2020

“Everyone I ran into during that couple of weeks period, regardless of age, said, ‘Let’s get this thing going,’ ” said Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature who is seeking reelection to his former seat. “Regardless of the outcome (of the games), it’s something that brings us together. It’s actually something healthy that we need right now.”

In the end, thanks to such pushback from Nebraska and others, along with the development of new health protocols featuring frequent, rapid-result tests, Big Ten leaders reversed course and set a nine-game schedule.

Of course, the Huskers’ efforts were rewarded with an opening matchup against the Buckeyes, the perennial conference power that thumped the Huskers 48-7 in Lincoln last year. Most Husker fans think Big Ten officials picked the opening foe as a bit of payback.

Covi, an attorney who works on the side as a standup comedian, said he’d been skeptical of the player lawsuit initially. “Then when I saw the schedule, I thought, ‘Now we actually have a claim,’ ” he joked.

Some in the state no doubt believe that, given the threat of the virus, no games should be played. Virus numbers and hospitalizations in Nebraska have spiked to their highest levels yet, and they show no signs of letting up.