Football is back and Nebraskans see it as a balm for the pain of 2020

Per family tradition, Kris Covi rousted his teenage daughters out of bed Saturday morning by blaring “There Is No Place Like Nebraska” through the house. What better way to make sure they were up and primed for that early 11 a.m. kickoff?
It was game day in Nebraska. And in these troubled times, Nebraskans more than ever may have needed the great unifying force that is Husker football. For just a few hours Saturday, COVID-19 was shoved to the sidelines by Husker fever.
“Everything has been so negative and toxic, people need something to talk about,” Covi said before the University of Nebraska Huskers kicked off Saturday’s 52-17 loss to Ohio State. “There is nothing people in Nebraska agree on more than Husker football.”
During this dreary pandemic year, nearly 600 Nebraskans have lost their lives, tens of thousands have been thrown out of jobs and countless others cast into lives of daily disruption and social isolation.
In the face of it all, many Nebraskans see the chance to cheer on their beloved Huskers as a tonic for the times — underscoring why the university and fans fought so hard to preserve a 2020 season.
From Omaha to Scottsbluff, families and friends gathered in living rooms and dens around their TVs. The less risk-averse joined other red-clad strangers in bars and restaurants — despite the increased potential for virus spread.
Wherever they gathered, Husker fans rallied in unity around their team.
“Nebraskans are pretty outgoing people, and the football program glues everyone together,” said Scott Strunc, owner of the Husker Hounds stores in Omaha. “Black or white, Democrat or Republican, rich or poor, farmer or the city, everyone is a Husker fan. I think football being back will really help the psyche of the state.”
Playing a juggernaut Ohio State Buckeyes team that’s considered one of the favorites to win a national title, the end result was largely predictable. The Huskers showed flashes of hope, but had lots of frustrating plays and mistakes, too. Hopes will be higher for the games ahead.
But in the end, the results on the scoreboard likely aren’t the most important thing right now. On Saturdays this fall, Nebraska’s favorite pastime has become its great escape.
“Nebraska football being the lifeblood of the state, it’s kind of a bit of a return to normalcy,” said Anthony Cameli of Omaha, who watched the game at home with his family. “I’m excited to block out everything for a few hours and enjoy some football.”
Husker football has long been a source of joy and great pride in Nebraska.
While the Huskers have recently endured one of the most fallow times in their storied history, the school still ranks seventh all-time in college football victories, and it boasts five national titles. So many generations of Nebraskans have grown up with that winning tradition, it’s made donning red on fall Saturdays part of the state’s DNA.
Over more than a century, the state’s Big Red fervor has weathered some difficult times: two world wars; the 1918 influenza epidemic; the Bill Callahan and Mike Riley coaching eras. The school’s 58-year-old sellout streak is a testament to that enduring passion.
“Football is very important at Nebraska,” NU coach Scott Frost, a homegrown Husker who quarterbacked the school to a national title in 1997, simply put it in a pregame interview during Saturday’s broadcast.
But for a time, it didn’t look like Big Red football would be played at all this fall.
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten Conference abruptly canceled the fall season, the Aug. 11 announcement curiously coming just days after conference officials had released a revised schedule. Among the league’s 14 schools, only Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa had voted to play on.
But Frost never backed off on his conviction that the safest place for his players during the pandemic was within the structure of the football program. And the Husker players became so irked that eight of them went to court to challenge the Big Ten’s decision.
Norfolk attorney Mike Flood filed the lawsuit at the request of the parents of Ethan Piper, a Husker offensive lineman who used to babysit Flood’s kids. But there’s no doubt the legal challenge reflected the views of virtually the entire Husker nation. Playing football on Saturdays is simply what Nebraskans do.
“Everyone I ran into during that couple of weeks period, regardless of age, said, ‘Let’s get this thing going,’ ” said Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature who is seeking reelection to his former seat. “Regardless of the outcome (of the games), it’s something that brings us together. It’s actually something healthy that we need right now.”
In the end, thanks to such pushback from Nebraska and others, along with the development of new health protocols featuring frequent, rapid-result tests, Big Ten leaders reversed course and set a nine-game schedule.
Of course, the Huskers’ efforts were rewarded with an opening matchup against the Buckeyes, the perennial conference power that thumped the Huskers 48-7 in Lincoln last year. Most Husker fans think Big Ten officials picked the opening foe as a bit of payback.
Covi, an attorney who works on the side as a standup comedian, said he’d been skeptical of the player lawsuit initially. “Then when I saw the schedule, I thought, ‘Now we actually have a claim,’ ” he joked.
Some in the state no doubt believe that, given the threat of the virus, no games should be played. Virus numbers and hospitalizations in Nebraska have spiked to their highest levels yet, and they show no signs of letting up.
But some still think that if it’s done right, the return of Nebraska football could be just what the doctor ordered.
Dr. Deepak Gangahar is probably best known to longtime Husker fans as Tommie Frazier’s doctor. The Lincoln heart surgeon treated the star quarterback for blood clots in 1994 before he recovered late in the season and helped lead the Huskers to a national title.
Gangahar was also Tom Osborne’s heart doctor, and he remains a close friend of the legendary Husker coach.
Gangahar, now retired and living in Omaha, said his philosophy today is the same as when he cared for Frazier: Health takes priority over games. There should be no football during the pandemic unless it’s safe for both players and staff.
In talking to coaches and others around the program, Gangahar said he’s been impressed by the testing protocols and other steps taken to prevent virus spread. It appears they have found a way to return to the game without unduly jeopardizing player health, he said.
“If that can be done, absolutely, football would be very good for Nebraska,” said Gangahar. “It’s good for the (state’s) psyche, it’s good for the economy and it’s good for the student-athletes.”
But Gangahar cautioned that fans now must do their part to keep Husker football Saturdays from becoming the Super Bowl of superspreaders. Even though at this point fans won’t be allowed in Memorial Stadium during home games, they still need to limit the size of gatherings and take other precautions as they watch on TV.
“The fans are going to get together, but they must maintain social distancing and wear masks unless it’s just the family living with them,” Gangahar said. “Otherwise, this thing will flare up and become unbelievable.”
By all appearances, most Husker fans Saturday indeed held small home gatherings to take in Nebraska’s first football game in a long 330 days.
With Cameli’s wife, Katie, soon expecting their second child, the couple have been taking COVID-19 very seriously. They were happy to dress up 2-year-old son Graham in Husker gear to watch together at home.
Covi put on a No. 88 Husker jersey and hung up a weathered “1994 National Champions” windsock. Then he split time watching the game at home with his 8-year-old son, Finn, and at a neighbor’s house. Soon, Covi was exchanging hopeful texts with Husker fan friends from all over the country.
“That opening drive felt like the ’90s,” Covi texted after the Huskers opened the game by marching straight down the field.
But the rest of the game felt more like recent seasons — lots of self-inflicted mistakes, and against a team it would have taken a near-perfect effort to beat.
“I thought they played pretty well in the first half,” Cameli, a civil engineer, said afterward. “We were just playing a really good team, unfortunately. That, a couple of mistakes and a couple of calls that don’t go your way, and things get out of hand pretty quickly.”
Covi also saw some promising things, particularly the Huskers’ line play, and was optimistic about the remaining schedule. He wasn’t left with the same helpless feeling he’s had in watching other lopsided losses to Ohio State.
“I didn’t expect to feel this good after a loss,” he said.
If nothing else, Husker football should give Nebraskans much to talk about in the weeks ahead.
Covi noted that football’s return comes at a time when there’s much dividing the state, including the politicization of the response to the virus and one of the most divisive presidential elections in recent memory.
“Even if we’re arguing about play-calling or who should be starting at quarterback, those disagreements are so much better than the rest of the things we are disagreeing on,” he said. “Even if our team goes 2-6, we will be better off for having had football.”