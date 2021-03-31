For Latino elders, family ties form an important bridge to vaccination

They called their granddaughter the nurse.

“Actually, my dad was one of the persons who believed that the COVID vaccine had a lot of side effects, such as death, or like changing your DNA,” Gonzalez said. “So he was sharing this information with them. And he was also saying that we shouldn’t be taking the vaccine.”

She shared the information she had about how the vaccine was developed and results of clinical trials. She said she trusted the hard work of the scientists who developed the vaccines and of health care institutions in Omaha. Perhaps most importantly, she told them she was willing to get the vaccine as soon as it was available.

“So after I got it, they were actually believing me even more, and they wanted the vaccine,” Gonzalez said.

As a front-line health care worker, she was in one of the first groups to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Nebraska. Her grandparents signed up as soon as they were able. They received their first dose in mid-January and their second dose in early February.

Gonzalez, whose husband also has been vaccinated, had a chat with her father, too.