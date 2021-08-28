Forecast calls for rain late Saturday night after Memorial Park concert

Any rain headed for Omaha is not expected to hit until after Saturday night's Memorial Park concert.

The City of Omaha Celebrates America event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park. The event is usually held around the Fourth of July, but it was rescheduled this year due to the pandemic. This year’s show will feature headliner Elvis Costello and the Layabouts. Wyclef Jean will be the special guest.

Omaha is in only a marginal risk zone for severe weather Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. There is around a 26% chance of rain at 10 p.m., which will increase to around 50% after midnight.

A high of 95 is expected Saturday afternoon, with a heat index ranging from the upper 90s to around 102.

Cloud coverage will increase and temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s Saturday evening as a cold front rolls in.

Event organizers are pushing ahead with the concert, but do have an emergency plan and are staying in contact with local agencies in case the weather does not cooperate, said Maggie Winton with event promoter Vic Gutman & Associates.