Forecast calls for temperatures to move up as arctic cold slides out

Extreme cold with wind chills of 10 below zero are forecast to start the week across Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

“It will be a cold start (to the workweek) with highs in the teens on Monday,” meteorologist Van DeWald of the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “We had a wind chill of minus 20 on Sunday morning, but going forward it won’t be as cold with wind chills of 10 below on Monday and Tuesday (morning).”

An arctic front that dropped down into the area over the weekend will be moving out, bringing temperatures back up closer to normal beginning Tuesday, he said. The typical high for this time of year is 34 degrees, with lows averaging about 15.

“We are forecasting a high of 25 on Tuesday and 34 on Wednesday. It will be slightly cooler on Thursday, with a high of 30,” DeWald said. “By Friday, the forecast is for (a high of) 37 degrees and then 42 on Friday.”

The coming weekend is expected to include temperatures several degrees above normal. Highs of 42 on Saturday and 40 on Sunday are predicted, he said.

The weather should be perfect for those looking to take a last few spins on the ice rink at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The rink, which closes for the season on Sunday, is located just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue, on the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science Education.

The other story of the week is the prevalence of dry conditions. No precipitation is expected in Omaha, although patchy, light snow could occur across northeast Nebraska.

“We are looking at a relatively quiet, dry week,” DeWald said. “The arctic front that moved in Saturday bottomed out on Sunday, and we’re heading back up (in temperature.)”

