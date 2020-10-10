 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: More seasonable weather is coming to Omaha area
0 comments
top story

Forecast: More seasonable weather is coming to Omaha area

{{featured_button_text}}

Break out those fall sweaters again, Omaha.

A week of sunshine and record-tying heat will come to an end Sunday when a cold front is forecast to bring more seasonable weather into the Omaha area.

Winds from the south are expected to blow into the area ahead of a front that's passing through, and Sunday will see highs in the mid-to upper-80s, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. 

The heat won't be record-breaking like it nearly was Friday, when the high of 88 tied Omaha's previous record set in 1928, Petersen said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There's a slight chance some areas could see quick-moving thunderstorms, rain, damaging winds and hail as the front moves through the Omaha metro between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The sun will likely shine again Monday, and though cooler weather is expected next week, a severe drought that brought on Omaha's fourth driest summer on record stretches on. 

A high near 70 and a low of 51 is in the forecast for Monday. 

Our best staff images of October 2020

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert