Forecast: More seasonable weather is coming to Omaha area

Break out those fall sweaters again, Omaha.

A week of sunshine and record-tying heat will come to an end Sunday when a cold front is forecast to bring more seasonable weather into the Omaha area.

Winds from the south are expected to blow into the area ahead of a front that's passing through, and Sunday will see highs in the mid-to upper-80s, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

The heat won't be record-breaking like it nearly was Friday, when the high of 88 tied Omaha's previous record set in 1928, Petersen said.

There's a slight chance some areas could see quick-moving thunderstorms, rain, damaging winds and hail as the front moves through the Omaha metro between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The sun will likely shine again Monday, and though cooler weather is expected next week, a severe drought that brought on Omaha's fourth driest summer on record stretches on.

A high near 70 and a low of 51 is in the forecast for Monday.

