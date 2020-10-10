Forecast: More seasonable weather is coming to Omaha area

A week of sunshine and record-tying heat will come to an end Sunday when a cold front is forecast to bring more seasonable weather into the Omaha area.
Winds from the south are expected to blow into the area ahead of a front that's passing through, and Sunday will see highs in the mid-to upper-80s, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.
The heat won't be record-breaking like it nearly was Friday, when the high of 88 tied Omaha's previous record set in 1928, Petersen said.
