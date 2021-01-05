Forecast: Rain-snow mix to linger in Omaha on Wednesday

A seemingly contradictory mix of light but wet snow is forecast throughout the day Wednesday in Omaha.

With temperatures forecast in the low to mid 30s and a drizzly system moving through, the metro could get an inch or so of snow, said Scott Dergan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Dergan said he's not expecting the snow to stick to roads, so driving should be clear.

If there are problems, they might occur Thursday morning after the system moves out and temperatures drop, he said. Icy spots are possible.

Dergan said snow is expected to begin in the pre-dawn hours and last through the day, with some rain mixing in. Overnight, the system moves out.

The rest of the week is forecast to bring mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s, according to the weather service.

Sunshine is forecast to return by late weekend. After Wednesday, there's no more snow or rain in the immediate forecast, according to the weather service.

